The 2026 edition of Rolling Loud Australia will bring top U.S. rap acts overseas in March.

The festival will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, with each city hosting one day of performances.

Gunna’s appearance is a part of his “Wun World Tour,” while the event will mark Sexyy Red’s first time in Australia.

Australia is in for a treat next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 19) evening, organizers revealed the full lineup for Rolling Loud Australia 2026. Alongside Gunna, who was announced last month, attendees will get to see Ken Carson, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, and plenty more perform live.

The bill also includes Tyga, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, festival mainstay Ski Mask the Slump God, Quavo, Rich Amiri, and OsamaSon, among others. Unlike the stateside editions — usually held annually in Miami and California — this two-day event will unfold across two cities beginning March 7, 2026.

Day one will be held at Centennial Park in Sydney, with the second and final day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. See the full lineup below.

Gunna’s headlining appearance will come toward the tail end of his “Wun World Tour,” which opened its North American leg on Monday (Nov. 17) at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. As Rap-Up previously reported, fans will be able to catch him live in New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Los Angeles before the year wraps up.

Then, in January 2026, he’ll make two stops in Africa before closing out the global run in March. Gunna is currently promoting his latest album, The Last Wun, home to fan favorites like the Burna Boy-assisted “wgft” and “just say dat.”

Carson, on the other hand, is supporting Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour.” It’ll take on Houston’s Toyota Center on Thursday (Nov. 20) night before moving through a few more cities and ending at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in December. Just this past Monday (Nov. 17), the “ss” rapper also starred in SKIMS’ holiday campaign alongside Mariah the Scientist, North West, and beabadoobee.

“I live for style that doesn’t hold back, and this collection does exactly that,” Carson said of the opportunity. “It's easy to wear, full of personality, and honestly, just felt right for me.”