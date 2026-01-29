Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty walked out of federal prison in October 2025 after serving three years of a five-year sentence for a 2022 firearm conviction. Ever since, he’s been working to get his rap career back on track, which includes pushing new music and linking up in the studio with GloRilla.

Back in December, the Memphis rapper assured his fans by telling Ebro Darden on Apple Music that a new album was “on the way, on the way.” However, he refused to provide a specific timeline.

Pooh’s last album was 2021’s Shiesty Season, a commercial mixtape that has since been certified double platinum. Recently, he dropped a new single, “FDO” (an acronym for “First Day Out”), and the song hit No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in early January.

The artist born Lontrell Denell Williams, Jr. spoke to Billboard in a recent interview and explained his hit single is only the start considering his career is still in its infancy. “You gotta think about it, I was in jail more time than I was rapping,” said Pooh, who had only been rapping seriously a couple of years before he got locked up. “The times I was rapping versus the time I got out is way different. I talk way different. I got more lingo and got way more experience. I’m five years older. Faster, smarter, sober [and] wiser.”

After “FDO,” fans got excited when Pooh and GloRilla were spotted in the studio together (along with an obscene amount of $100 bills) in early January. The Memphis natives teased a new song that swiftly got social media excited to hear the full course. So far there’s no word on when or where the track will officially land (Big Glo also has a new album due in 2026), but it sounds like they have more in the tank.

“That’s my dog. I’ve been f**king with Glo for a minute, so it was just like we can’t wait to see each other to get that chemistry up and build that bond,” Pooh told Billboard. “We have a lot of s**t in common. We moving like we’re relatable. S**t perfect. She’s like a little female version of me. She hard. I f**k with Glo tough.”