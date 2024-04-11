Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Prosecutors were not exactly thrilled with ASAP Rocky’s legal team introducing a prop gun as the centerpiece of his defense strategy.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Meghann Cuniff shared that the opening counsel called it a “straight ambush.” They claimed they were not informed about the gun being an alleged prop until the rapper’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, introduced it late on Monday (Jan. 20). Adding fuel to the fire, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin described it as a “brand new defense” based on a witness they have “never been able to talk to.”

Notably, ASAP Rocky’s defense team plans to call two witnesses later in the trial: ASAP Twelvyy, whose real name is Jamel Da’Shawn Phillips, and the “Everyday” rapper’s tour manager, Louis Levin. “This is not a minor witness. Their whole case is based on this witness' statement,” Lewin argued.

As Rap-Up reported on Tuesday (Jan. 21), ASAP Rocky turned down prosecutors’ final plea deal as the trial began its first day. They offered him 180 days in county jail, three years of probation and a seven-year suspended sentence if he pleaded to count one. However, the father of two “respectfully” declined.

The TESTING artist is facing up to 24 years in prison if found guilty. He is currently being tried for two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for 2021 altercation involving former friend ASAP Relli.

Aside from the ongoing legal battle, ASAP Rocky has a lot going for himself in 2025. He is set to play the “main role” in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which currently does not have a premiere date. Ice Spice and Denzel Washington are also co-starring in the forthcoming film.

Approaching quickly is the New York rapper’s headlining slot for Rolling Loud California. He is scheduled to take the stage on March 15 at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds, preceded by performances from YG, BossMan Dlow and Sexyy Red, among others. Per the annual event’s co-founder Tariq Cherif, fans can possibly look forward to ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb releasing before then.

Then, in May, he will serve as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala alongside the likes of Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James. The exhibition's theme will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”