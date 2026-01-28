Image Image Credit Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse perform on stage during the "Grace for the World" concert, on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. "Grace for the World" concert is co-directed by American songwriter Pharrell Williams and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The event marks the end of the third "World Meeting on Human Fraternity", a series of encounters launched after the 2020 publication of the "All Brothers" encyclical by the late Pope Francis. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Clipse was featured as a clue on “Jeopardy!” during a Tournament of Champions episode.

Pusha T’s tribute highlighted the personal bond he shared with his grandmother over the show.

The moment follows a major year for Clipse, including a Grammy-nominated album and an upcoming performance with Pharrell.

Of course Pusha T is a “Jeopardy!” fan. The Virginia rapper’s group, Clipse, had the distinction of being the subject of a question on a recent episode of the longtime television game show, and he reacted by bigging up his late grandmother.

During the Tuesday (Jan. 27) Tournament of Champions episode, Clipse appeared in the “It Happened in 2025” category. The clue read: “In 2025, Clipse gave the first-ever rap performance in this city-state during the ‘Grace for the World’ concert.” Rap-Up readers would have readily known the correct response.

Two of the contestants whiffed on the answer by saying “Monaco” and “San Marino.” But the third got it right when he said, “What is the Vatican?” Host Ken Jennings added, “Even less rapping the Vatican.”

Pusha A Ton shared a clip of the deeply personal and nostalgia-inducing moment on Instagram. The caption explains why, and reads, “Hey Shank (my grandmother in heaven) we made it!!! Watching [‘Jeopardy!’] was what we would do every night… I was too young to know the answers but turning the TV wasn’t an option. I caught on quick and it became ‘our’ thing… look at your grandsons.”

The “Chains & Whips” rapper added, “Hope you were watching and playing along tonight.”

Clearly, “Jeopardy!” recognized just how stellar 2025 was for Clipse — Pusha T and Malice. The duo’s reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, has been a critical and commercial success and is now up for five Grammys, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. They’re scheduled to perform with Pharrell Williams at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (Feb. 1) at the Crypto.com Arena.

Pusha was recently spotted in France attending Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, which also featured new unreleased music. He also attended the private ceremony where Pharrell Williams was knighted by France's President Emmanuel Macron.