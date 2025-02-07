Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Quavo will perform at the 2025 MLB All-Star Players Party in Atlanta on July 14.

The celebration highlights Atlanta’s influence on music, sports and culture during All-Star Week.

Previous Players Parties have featured Offset, Jack Harlow and Lil Jon, setting a high bar for this year’s event.

With the MLB All-Star Game just days away, the MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps and Lids are joining forces to host The Players Party, headlined by Quavo, on July 14 in Atlanta. He shared his excitement with Billboard, stating, “There’s a unique energy when your city hosts something as big as the All-Star Game. Performing at The Players Party in Atlanta is my way of giving back to the place that raised me.” Just like last year, during the event, guests will receive an exclusive hat and the chance to customize it with over 10 unique pins and patches.

It seems Atlanta’s impact on music will be emphasized during MLB All-Star Week, as Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri appeared in promotional commercials wearing Braves jerseys, giving a small glimpse into what to expect. However, according to Quavo, there’s another focus beyond sports and music. “I ’s about celebrating the hustle, heart and unity that define the A,” he said.

Ludacris also shared his excitement with MLB, stating, “I’m excited to see it being in this city and how it feels different from when it’s in other cities. It was in Texas last year. And I don’t remember the last time it was in Atlanta — 25 years ago? I’m celebrating my 25-year anniversary. So, a lot has changed in 25 years, but I’m just excited to be in this city and not only see what MLB brings to it, but what we bring to MLB.”

In past years, The Players Party was packed with performances and appearances from Lil Jon, Offset, Jack Harlow, Fat Joe, J Balvin, Ken Griffey Jr., Becky G, Travis Kelce and more. The party will take place at Flourish Atlanta after the Home Run Derby, and the MLB 2025 All-Star Game will take place the next day on July 15.