Key Takeaways:

Rich Homie Quan’s life is being honored in a way worthy of his impact on Hip Hop. The late rapper’s career is the subject of an exhibit at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, the same city where he made his musical mark.

Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, sadly passed away unexpectedly in September 2024 at 34. The “Type Of Way” rapper was found unresponsive in his Atlanta home. His death was ruled an accidental drug overdose per the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Quan was a beloved figure to many, and his untimely passing sparked profound sadness across Hip Hop, from his fans to peers. Some of the hits that made him a trap rap star in the early 2010s included the triple platinum “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” the DJ Mustard-produced “My N**ga” with YG and “Lifestyle” with Rich Gang.

Now a little over a year after his death, the exhibit at the Trap Music Museum salutes his legacy. “I’m ecstatic — sad that it has to be this way — but grateful for him to be acknowledged,” Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, told WGXA, at the Trap Music Museum last weekend.

He continued, “We had a great relationship, father and son. Quan didn’t make moves without me, and I didn’t make moves without him.”

The elder Lamar also spoke honestly about his son’s struggles, adding, “A lot of men carry a lot of things, [especially] as Black men, and if you don’t get help — if you don’t raise your hand and acknowledge you have a problem — this can lead to death. My son was in a dark space.”

The exhibit was part of multiple weekend activities that celebrated Quan’s life and career, including a charity softball game. The City of Atlanta has reportedly honored Quan with several official proclamations, including a Rich Homie Quan Day and a Rich In Spirit Day. A posthumous, greatest hits album, titled Legacy of Hits, is available now.

Rest in power, Rich Homie Quan.