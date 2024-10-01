Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The cause of Rich Homie Quan’s death has been confirmed. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday (Oct. 1), the rapper died from an accidental drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the report mentioned a mixture of substances being in his system, including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine, and THC. Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, passed away at just 34 on Sept. 5. There were no signs of trauma, the outlet further noted.

Boosie Badazz and Jacquees were among the first to pay their respects. “[I’m] never [gon’] forget yo’ smile, [and] the way [you] talked, [and] of course yo’ music,” the Baton Rouge native wrote via Twitter. Meanwhile, Quavo shared a throwback photo of Migos, Young Thug, and Quan, followed by him hinting at a reconciliation with Offset.

The “Type of Way” artist’s family told People, “While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

A funeral was held in College Park, Georgia on Sept. 17, with Killer Mike and D.C. Young Fly delivering speeches. That same day, Quan’s family dropped his first posthumous track, “Song Cry,” on streaming platforms. It’s still up in the air whether it’s a one-off or part of a future project, but the Coma creator’s dad, Corey Lamar, assured fans that they’re not going to keep his music locked away.

“We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project, and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project,” the father said in an interview with WSB-TV. “Once he gets in a mode to record, those songs become old to him, and when they become old, he wants to focus on the new stuff.”