Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rich Homie Quan’s first posthumous project, Forever Going In, is coming out on Friday (Oct. 4), what would’ve been his 35th birthday.

“Dropping at midnight! 34 listed songs,” read a post shared via the rapper’s account on Thursday (Oct. 3). “Ironically, that’s the age I [passed away]. Bonus: One extra [song] because tomorrow will forever be a celebration! My [gift] to my fans.”

The imminent release is expected to house contributions from 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, Skilla Baby, Sukihana, Plies, Quicktrip, Duoo, and VVS. The artwork itself was a throwback photo of Quan with a crown on his head. The accompanying text read, “I promise I will never stop going in” — a nod to his 2014 effort of the same name.

Interestingly, “Song Cry” will not be on the project. Quan’s estate debuted the record to coincide with his memorial service in College Park, Georgia on Sept. 17.

Earlier in the week, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Quan’s cause of death as an accidental overdose. He died on Sept. 5 due to a lethal mixture of substances like fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine, and THC being in his system.

“While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives,” the late artist’s family told People. “And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Forever Going In will serve as a follow-up to 2022’s Family & Mula, which contained a lone feature from NoCap. Quan later updated the project with an additional seven songs, including “Spin,” “Real Life,” and “Bigger Problems.”