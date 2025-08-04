Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat has gotten love from plenty of celebrities over the years — Lil Baby, SZA, Drake, the list goes on — though no one really tops his latest co-sign: Rihanna. On Monday (April 7), the livestreamer revealed that he received a heartwarming DM from the “Needed Me” singer.

“I love this!” Rihanna wrote in response to a post showing Cenat buying pizza for two young fans. She added, “I know you do this all the time, but the kids! And they genuinely love you! Great job all around, man!” For context, the New York native was grabbing a slice when a pair of kids walked in and one exclaimed, “I see you on YouTube!” Shortly after, he ended up covering their meals.

“Oh my God! You wouldn’t believe who just texted me,” Cenat reacted to Rihanna’s message back at the AMP House before playing “Diamonds.” He continued, “This is crazy, bro. This is insane. Thank you, man.”

Could Rihanna Be A Special Guest On Kai Cenat’s Livestream In The Future?

Who knows, Rihanna’s message to Cenat might just be the first step toward them livestreaming together. After all, she is gearing up for the release of the Smurfs animated reboot, which hits theaters July 18. Back in February, the mother of two gave fans a sneak peek of her take on Smurfette and confirmed the film will feature some original music.

Introducing her character as the “coolest Smurf in the whole village,” Rihanna narrated, “In Smurf Village, every day is a party. Every Smurf has a job.” According to the film’s synopsis, she’ll be leading the Smurfs on a real-world mission to rescue Papa Smurf from Razamel and Gargamel.

Cenat, for his part, has been on a roll with themed content lately. In February, he launched a streaming marathon to play through all the Batman: Arkham games, with a little help from Warner Bros. in creating a trailer. He’s also debuted custom setups for Minecraft and Elden Ring as well.