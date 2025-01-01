Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rob49 at Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rob49 is hitting the road for a 17-city tour in fall 2025, marking a major step in his solo career.

The tour follows his recent run with Lil Baby and co-headlining dates with Skilla Baby.

His latest album, also titled ‘Let Me Fly,’ features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and Sexyy Red.

Rob49 is ready to fill up venues. On Wednesday (July 23), the rapper announced that he’ll be embarking on a 17-city show run starting in October.

The “Let Me Fly Tour,” which will mark Rob49’s first solo headlining trek, is expected to begin at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution on Oct. 28. From there, he’ll bring Let Me Fly — and his smash hit “WTHELLY” — across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in November.

“This tour is for the fans who’ve been rocking with me since day one,” the artist said in a press release. “It’s been a wild year, and now it’s my turn to bring the party to every city.”

Some fans are definitely excited to get another shot at seeing him perform live this year. Just a few months ago, Rob49 was opening up for Lil Baby’s North American leg of the “WHAM World Tour,” alongside BigXthaPlug, Loe Shimmy, and more.

Before that, his last run was co-headlining the “Vultures Eat The Most Tour” with Skilla Baby. With a bigger name and, inevitably, a bigger budget behind him this time around, it'll be interesting to see what the Louisiana rapper has in store.

Rob49’s Let Me Fly touched down on streaming services in May with a whopping 22 tracks. A few of the biggest moments, like “Wassam Baby” featuring Lil Wayne and “On Dat Money” with Cardi B, were technically bonus tracks, but the newer cuts also held their own. He notably linked up with Sexyy Red on “So Sexyy,” heightened anticipation for his collaborative project with G Herbo on “Swerve,” and got deeply personal on “Hear Me Momma.”

Oct. 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Oct. 30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Oct. 31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Nov. 4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Racket NYC

Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Nov. 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Roxy’s @ Mahall’s

Nov. 9 – Columbus, OH @ The Forum

Nov. 12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

Nov. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Nov. 16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Nov. 19 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Nov. 20 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Nov. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall

Nov. 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Nov. 25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs