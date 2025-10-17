Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown and Sexyy Red in performance mode Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown closed out his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” with an unforgettable show in New Orleans, which featured a surprise appearance from Sexyy Red that set social media ablaze. The moment unfolded Thursday (Oct. 16) inside the Caesars Superdome, the final stop of Brown’s world trek celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album.

Midway through the high-energy show, Sexyy Red surprised concertgoers when she took to the stage after her hit single “Pound Town” blared through the speakers. In one of the night’s most viral clips, the “SkeeYee” rapper was seen twerking on Brown, who seemed to happily take part in the moment.

Shortly after her appearance, Sexyy Red shared her excitement and appreciation for the opportunity on X. “Thank you [for] bringing me out, Chris Brown! New Orleans, y’all was so loud, I [couldn’t] hear myself!” she wrote. In a follow-up post featuring footage of the two dancing together, she added, “Living out my dreams, for real,” alongside a couple of laughing emojis.

The two artists first met earlier this year at April’s Tycoon Music Festival in Detroit, where they were seen taking a series of playful photos together backstage — a nod to Brown’s now-famous tradition of creative meet-and-greet snapshots with fans.

The “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” launched on June 8 in Amsterdam before hitting major cities across Europe and North America, including London, Paris, Miami, Detroit and Atlanta. The European leg alone grossed more than $58 million, with all 14 shows selling out. The North American run, featuring supporting acts Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko, showcased Brown’s versatility across R&B, pop and Hip Hop, with a setlist spanning over 50 songs. Each show was divided into four acts (“The Rise,” “The Fall,” “Fantasy” and “Legacy”), complete with pyrotechnics, LED visuals and elaborate choreography that reflected the singer’s two-decades-long career.