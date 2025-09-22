Image Image Credit Screenshot from Sexyy Red’s “Is You Coo” video Image Alt Screenshot from Sexyy Red’s “Is You Coo” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The video for “Is You Coo” showcases Sexyy Red’s signature mix of humor, chaos and charisma.

The visual features a surprise performance at YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s tour stop in Los Angeles.

The track adds to her growing list of viral catchphrases and street-ready anthems.

Summer might be winding down, but Sexyy Red isn’t letting up on the music. On Monday (Sept. 22), the rapper dropped her latest single, “Is You Coo” alongside its accompanying music video.

“B**ches hating on Big Sexyy, is you cool? / I’ll pull up on a b**ch and act a fool / Pretty b**ch, but I got some loose screws / Don’t get beat up like your mama used to,” she raps on the new track. The Rozay4K-directed visual, which hilariously opens with Sexyy Red showing her toes to the camera, sees her riding around in a Hellcat and turning up with her crew outside a Waffle House.

The clip also includes footage of the rapper performing during her surprise set at YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” stop in Los Angeles. Take a look at the music video below.

“Is You Coo” is the latest in a string of singles fans have gotten from the St. Louis native over the past year. She started 2025 off with “Fat Juicy & Wet” featuring Bruno Mars. The track is perhaps one of the more commercial-leaning records she’s released to date, with Lady Gaga and K-pop star ROSÉ making cameos in its video. A few months later, the "SkeeYee” hitmaker delivered her ladies' anthem “Hoochie Coochie.”

Although Sexyy Red hasn’t officially confirmed whether a new full-length project is on the way, she’s already gearing up for Coachella next year. Fans can catch her performing at the festival on both Friday dates (April 10, 2026, and April 17, 2026). The full bill includes artists like her “SWEET SPOT” collaborator Justin Bieber, Central Cee and Young Thug.

In May 2024, Sexyy Red released In Sexyy We Trust, which housed the likes of “U My Everything” with Drake and “Awesome Jawsome,” among others. A few months later, the rapper told XXL she wasn’t in a rush to drop a follow-up project. “I just really go with the flow, however I’m feeling. I don’t try to be like, ‘This specific tape’s gonna be about this,’” she explained.