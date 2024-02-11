Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Slim Thug, Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Slim Thug has long been known for being one of the “Boss Hog Outlawz” in Southern Hip Hop. Therefore, when people were coming for his fellow Houston rap star, Megan Thee Stallion, he felt the need to defend her honor online.

Meg has been going viral recently after her new documentary, “In Her Words,” went live on Amazon Prime. One of the most highly critiqued pieces of the film came from her admitting that she in fact lied about sleeping with Tory Lanez during her interview with Gayle King. In the clip she alluded to having interactions with him a couple of times while she was under the influence.

One fan on social media said, “Y’all saying ‘I would’ve lied too’ but in her situation she shouldn’t lie! When you plan on taking legal action against somebody you can’t lie about anything bc it makes you less reliable. Hence why some ppl still think she’s lying about the shooting. She brought this on herself.”

Another user said, “She didn't lie in court, which is what matters here. She also did not take legal action against that leprechaun. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office prosecuted Daystar Peterson, a.k.a Tory Lanez, for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Ignorance of the facts is a choice.”

While some fans argue that her dishonesty about their interactions during the interview is a reason Lanez should be released, others believe this has nothing to do with the overall case against the Toronto-bred artist.

In response, Slim Thug exclaimed, “All you lames out there, you men hating on a woman, you n***as is weird and deserve to be slapped.” He also posed the question, “Who the f**k wanna say who they slept with on ABC News?” after many people were slamming Megan Thee Stallion for lying about their sexual history on live television.

Megan Thee Stallion just finished her sold-out multi-city summer stadium tour with GloRilla. She had guest appearances from popular acts such as Cardi B, Bun B, Latto, Slim Thug and many others. Slim Thug was also featured in her newest music video for her track, “BIGGER IN TEXAS,” off her new album, MEGAN ACT II.