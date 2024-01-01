Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA finally dropped her much-awaited album, SOS Deluxe: LANA, on Friday (Dec. 20). The 38-track LP features 15 new songs, including “30 for 30” with Kendrick Lamar and “Diamond Boy (DTM).” Fans of the R&B superstar had plenty of great things to say about the extended version, while others debated if the subject matter was healthy.

When discussing the album, one user said, “My self-esteem too high to listen to music like this i’m sorry guys i tried.” Another user claimed, “Us older women can’t relate to SZA’s music. But we can relate to it when reminiscing about dumb, past mistakes we made with men lol. When we were younger.” Other fans shot down the notion, stating, “You do not have to be able to relate to a song to like how it sounds lol y’all get so corny on here whenever SZA or Summer Walker drop music.”

SZA was extremely excited to get this project out to her fans, while still even teasing for more to be released before the end of the year. Late Friday evening (Dec. 20), she exclaimed, “King being kind n finna let me purge it all .. yes I'm secretly begging for more than this lmao everybody say thank you.” This post came paired with a screenshot between her and her manager, TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson, asking if she could add two more songs before the end of the year.

Fans were getting on the record executive when the album did not come out at midnight on Friday (Dec. 20), as promised. Early that morning, he shared, “12pm. It’s my fault.” Someone responded, “If you would GET OFF TWITTER gossiping and sucking Kendrick’s d** you can focus on the biggest artist of your roster!!! So sick of you! Sabotaging EACH of her releases. Big and fonky!”

Punch asserted, “Aye look, the fans can talk crazy. I get it. It’s different when you work in this small industry though. Be nice.” SZA responded saying, “WHO BEHIND A DESK POPPING S**T . So I can print they face out at the venue and say ‘if u see this person call the authorities’ like when they steal from the beauty supply.”

Now that the album is finally out, fans can enjoy the nearly 40-track offering from the multi-talented R&B songstress. Press play on SOS Deluxe: LANA below!