SZA’s eagerly awaited LANA didn’t hit streaming services at midnight as many expected, but it’s here, nonetheless. On Friday (Dec. 20) morning, the songstress liberated the deluxe album for her chart-topping 2022 effort, SOS. The 15-song offering arrived with several familiar titles, including “Drive” and February’s “Saturn.”

LANA unraveled with the opener cut, “No More Hiding,” in which SZA crooned, “No more hiding/ I wanna be real me, ugly/ No more fake me fighting.” The project then segued into “What Do I Do” and “30 For 30,” the latter being the St. Louis native’s first collaboration with Kendrick Lamar since November’s GNX.

Listeners were also treated to the full versions of fan-favorite snippets such as “Diamond Boy (DTM)” and “BMF.” Another record teased ahead of LANA’s full release was The Isley Brothers-sampling “Kitchen,” where SZA reflected on a past lover and their “real history.”

Per SZA, LANA was delayed because it needed “a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.” Fortunately, she made up for it by releasing the Ben Stiller-starring video for “Drive,” which ends with her dressed as a blue grasshopper in the earlier track, “Crybaby.”

Not to mention, LANA has been a long time coming, especially with SZA having to start the project “from scratch” due to leaks in January. According to the artist, three records made their way to the internet without her permission. “You are a f**king thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law,” she wrote via Twitter at the time.

Up next, SZA and Lamar will be hitting the road for their “Grand National Tour.” The stadium run, which is expected to begin in April 2025, will see the two packing stadiums all across North America, including in major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto. Though the duo hasn’t announced any supporting acts, Top Dawg Entertainment signees like Doechii and Jay Rock have more or less hinted at making surprise appearances at one point or another.