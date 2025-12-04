Image Image Credit Maddie Meyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New England Patriots’ Stefon Diggs looks on before a game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stefon Diggs addressed fans on Thursday (Dec. 4) after noticing altered AI-generated images circulating online. In an Instagram Stories video recorded while riding in a car, the NFL wide receiver looked into the camera and said, “Ay, real s**t, stop putting them f**kin’ AI things on me and making me somebody else, yo,” before laughing with others off-camera. He added a caption warning against the digitally manipulated edits: “Fr, stop doing that s**t, got me looking funny as s**t, moe, and doing some s**t I never did.”

The post arrived amid continued public interest in Diggs and Cardi B, who recently welcomed their first child together. Past reports confirmed that the rapper gave birth to a baby boy in November 2025, marking her fourth child overall and her first with the football talent. A representative for Cardi said she was “healthy and happy” following delivery.

Cardi announced the news with an Instagram video lip-syncing “Hello” from her September release AM I THE DRAMA? She reflected on entering a new chapter that included “new music,” a forthcoming album, and “a new baby.” The birth adds to her expanding family, which includes Blossom (born in 2024) and her two older children with Offset.

The Bronx star later confirmed she is preparing for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” set to begin in February 2026. She described the tour as part of a personal transition centered on growth and resilience, writing, “I’ve learned, I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become.”

Additional reports detailed Cardi’s decision to commemorate her newborn’s arrival with personalized keepsakes. According to Mommy Made Encapsulations, she preserved her son’s umbilical cord as a heart-shaped gold pendant and had part of her placenta made into capsules and a print — a process she previously used following the birth of her third child.