Summer Walker has been working really, really hard lately. On Wednesday (Oct. 8), the “Girls Need Love” singer humorously urged fans to buy her forthcoming album, Finally Over It, because she “can’t do this s**t no more.”

“Please let me go,” Walker joked in a video shared across her social media accounts. “They [have] been working me like a slave for months.” She went on to share a list of everything she’s been up to over the past few months: “The Chris Brown tour to Africa, to the content shoot, to everything.”

“I wanna go home, and I wanna see my kids, and I just wanna relax my p**sy,” Walker added, before a crew member off camera hilariously shouted, “Inmate, shut up in there.” Fittingly, the Grammy-nominated singer filmed the video inside a jail cell, possibly for an upcoming music video she’s working on.

“This is why y’all gotta buy my album ‘cause I can’t do this s**t no more. I’m too thick to escape,” Walker added, before calling on Interscope Records and Tyler Perry to come to her rescue. See the video below.

Finally Over It, unfortunately, doesn’t have a release date just yet. In October 2024, she released the lead single “Heart Of A Woman,” which starred Kordell Beckham and Serena Page in the lyric video. A couple of months later, Walker and NLE Choppa played love interests in the official visual companion. Then, she debuted “Spend It” in May.

For the optimistic, Walker hinted that fans might get the album before the end of fall. After a stan account created a pledge for her to drop Finally Over It, the singer quote-tweeted the post with maple leaf and fallen leaf emojis. On top of that, the “Body” artist blurred out the covers of her previous two LPs — Still Over It and Over It — on streaming services this week.