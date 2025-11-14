Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt R&B star Summer Walker appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 13, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Finally Over It concludes Summer Walker’s Over It trilogy with two parts: For Better and For Worse.

The album introduces fresh material and major collaborations with artists like Latto, Doja Cat and Chris Brown.

The project reflects Walker’s emotional evolution, focusing on healing and personal growth.

Summer Walker is here to soundtrack your season of heartbreak — or healing, depending on which chapter you’re in. On Friday (Nov. 14), the singer’s long-awaited fourth studio album, Finally Over It, arrived on streaming services.

Split into two parts, For Better and For Worse, the LP offers a bit of something for everyone. With the thematic opener, “Scars,” Walker stresses that she “can’t see you for who you are” until the layers beneath are exposed. Later, she teams up with Latto and Doja Cat on “Go Girl,” where they boast about being shaped “like a number eight.”

Aside from the Grammy-nominated “Heart Of A Woman” and previously teased “FMT,” everything on Finally Over It is new material. The production feels warm and consistently strong, perfectly complementing Walker’s honey-hued vocals. Some of the project’s highlights include her sampling Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” on the Chris Brown-assisted “Baby,” plus her and Brent Faiyaz cleverly referencing Usher and New Edition in “Number One.”

With Finally Over It, Walker definitely pushed her limits in terms of collaborations. Fans understandably had concerns when they saw the number of features — over half of the 18 tracks include guest appearances — but the final result is far more balanced than it seems at first glance.

Mariah the Scientist and SAILORR, for example, only appear on the outros of “Robbed You” and “How Sway,” respectively. Similarly, Anderson .Paak and Bryson Tiller’s verses are tucked toward the end of songs like “1-800 Heartbreak” and “Give Me A Reason.” Take a listen to the LP below.

On Thursday (Nov. 13), Walker spoke about the album on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She explained, “Despite it sounding like I’m finally over it — like, ‘Oh, she’s really mad now’ — it’s more so a different era, putting down the baggage, putting down any stress, and just moving towards a better life.” Continue scrolling to see the clip.