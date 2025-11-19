Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs onstage during the 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Cocktail Hour version of Finally Over It features previously unreleased material, including a live version of “Session 32” and an iTunes-exclusive music video.

The Afterparty version unlocks vinyl exclusives like “Take Me Out This Club” and a solo version of “1-800 Heartbreak.”

The deluxe editions reflect Summer Walker’s shift toward healing and emotional growth in her music.

Summer Walker hasn’t thrown in the towel on love just yet. On Wednesday (Nov. 19), the “Girls Need Love” singer dropped not one, but two deluxe versions of her latest album, Finally Over It.

The first expanded edition, Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour), brings four new additions to the original 18-song effort. Among them are “Session 34 (Mona Lisa)” and a previously unreleased version of “Session 32” that she recorded during the Las Vegas stop of Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.”

The other two aren’t songs in the traditional sense. “Sessions Explained” sees Walker breaking down all three installments of her “Sessions” series, while the final offering is a video of her recording “Go Girl.” The only catch is that Cocktail Hour is an iTunes exclusive, so fans will either have to buy it there or wait to see if it arrives on other streaming platforms later.

The second deluxe, Finally Over It (The Afterparty), brings two songs that were previously limited to the vinyl editions over to streaming. It includes “Take Me Out This Club” and the Foggieraw-assisted “Drown In My Love.” Last, but definitely not least, is a solo version of “1-800 Heartbreak,” which originally featured Anderson .Paak on its final verse. Take a listen below.

Finally Over It arrived last Friday (Nov. 14) with “Heart Of A Woman” and an incredibly star-studded list of features. Fans got to hear Walker collaborate with Chris Brown, Mariah the Scientist, Latto, Brent Faiyaz and Sexyy Red, to name a few.

“Despite it sounding like I’m finally over it — like, ‘Oh, she’s really mad now’ — it’s more so a different era, putting down the baggage, putting down any stress, and just moving towards a better life,” Walker explained on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Although no dates have been announced yet, Walker did confirm this past October that she’ll be touring in support of Finally Over It.