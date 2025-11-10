Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs at Ford Field, Chris Brown performs during Chris Brown In Concert, Mariah The Scientist performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival, and 21 Savage performs at “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With her third studio album just around the corner, Summer Walker has announced the star-studded guest list for Finally Over It. On Monday (Nov. 10), the “Girls Need Love” singer partnered with Spotify to reveal who fans can expect to hear on the LP, which is set to release on Friday (Nov. 14).

In a teaser clip, “Pour Minds” co-hosts Lex P and Drea Nicole star as waitresses at a wedding reception. It’s a fitting scene, considering the Finally Over It album cover was inspired by Anna Nicole Smith’s 1994 nuptials. “Everybody and they mama here,” Nicole said, to which Lex replied, “Girl, literally everybody is outside. I said, ‘We ‘bout to get chose. We ain’t gon’ be in the hood no more.’”

The pair then joked about 21 Savage eating a plate of beans. “You know he’s British, chile,” Nicole humorously said, before discussing Anderson .Paak’s wig and debating whether she should holler at Bryson Tiller. Take a look below.

Additional artists set to appear on Finally Over It include Mariah the Scientist and Chris Brown, whose “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” Walker opened for earlier this year. Other notable R&B stars on the 18-song effort include Brent Faiyaz, The-Dream, Jeremih, Nija and SAILORR, among others.

On the rap side, fans can expect the previously teased collaborations with Latto, Sexyy Red and GloRilla, along with features from 21 Savage, Lil Yachty and Monaleo. See the full list of features on Walker’s Instagram Stories, which places the artists on a seating chart.

Last month, Walker shared that Finally Over It would be divided into two parts. “For Better is about choosing me, fully and finally. I've made choices that didn't always make sense to anyone else, but I don't regret any of them,” she said of the LP’s first half.

As for the second half, she explained, "For Worse isn't bitter; it's honest. I've loved too hard, ignored red flags and tried to fix things that were beyond repair. The difference now is I love myself that deeply, I've grown, I've healed and I refuse to accept anything less than princess treatment.”