SZA’s Lana, the deluxe album for her chart-topping SOS, is coming very soon. On Monday (Dec. 16), she announced the project will hit streaming services on Friday (Dec. 20) at midnight alongside another snippet of “Drive.”

“I keep pretendin' everyone's as good as me / S**t's so weird I cannot speak / Balled so hard, I think I peaked / All my exes still love me,” Ben Stiller lip synced in the accompanying clip. “Call me up, he wanna freak / All my opps lookin' distressed / How you copy then compete?” SZA previously revealed she’s a huge fan of the actor and comedian’s “Severance,” which is set to air its second season on Jan. 17, 2025, she confirmed in the caption.

Aside from the teasers that SZA has been dropping over the past few months, Lana will also serve as home to February’s “Saturn.” The record is vying for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place — from a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” SZA shared with British Vogue regarding the forthcoming body of work. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity… Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

Lana will, of course, arrive months ahead of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “Grand National Tour,” which is set to begin on April 19, 2025, at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. The “Doves in the Wind” collaborators are expected to touch down in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto, Los Angeles and Chicago, among others. The trek will come to a close on June 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

In November, the two artists reunited for “luther” and “gloria” from Lamar’s surprise sixth studio album, GNX.