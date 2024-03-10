Image Image Credit John Salangsang / Billboard via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although SZA is fresh off the release of her latest album, SOS Deluxe: LANA, it seems as if she already has plans on dropping her next one. The multi-talented songstress wants to go a different musical route as she pushes to fulfill her agreement with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Late Saturday evening (Jan. 4), SZA shared, “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

One fan page responded, “yall [too] comfortable disrespecting SZA that you always think that she [owes] you something when she sure as hell doesn’t but you always demand more and when she doesn’t deliver as expected you yell and scream at her and call her defamatory things like no wonder our girl doesn’t want to be famous no more…”

SZA has shown interest in programming for children for a long time. In 2024, she went viral after being a guest on NBC’s Sesame Street. Speaking on the experience, she exclaimed, “GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!” This was a follow up to her 2017 post when she said, “HOW DOES ONE GET ON ‘SESAME STREET’!?”

While SZA has always been outspoken about her career, it is news to many that she is seemingly not looking to release any more music after her contract requirements are fulfilled. She has a long history of public ups and downs with her current label and management.

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), SZA reportedly parted ways with "Punch" Henderson of TDE. Speaking on the split, she asserted, “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be,” before making it clear that she has immense love and respect for the independent music executive.

SZA is set to hit the road with Kendrick Lamar on their co-headlining “Grand National Tour.” The popular duo has collaborated a lot recently, including “gloria” and “luther” from Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, and most recently on “30 for 30” on SZA’s SOS (Deluxe): LANA.

Listen to “30 for 30” below.