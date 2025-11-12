Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images, and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor at the "All's Fair" Los Angeles series premiere, Taraji P. Henson attends SiriusXM's Town Hall, Niecy Nash at the "All's Fair" Los Angeles series premiere, and Issa Rae attends the "Seen & Heard" premiere during the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Teyana Taylor highlights the importance of her support system, naming women like Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Her roles in Straw, One Battle After Another and Hulu’s “All’s Fair” show her growing impact in film.

She’s expanding her creative reach with her directorial debut, Get Lite, while balancing motherhood and music.

Teyana Taylor has been in her acting bag over the past year, but that’s definitely come with its share of challenges. Speaking with ELLE on Wednesday (Nov. 12), the “Gonna Love Me” singer opened up about the realities of being a woman — especially a Black woman — in Hollywood.

“Well, the hardest part is being a woman in Hollywood,” Taylor explained to the outlet. “The even harder part is being a Black woman in Hollywood, because I do feel like this is a man’s world. And we have to show who we are as women to be respected in that space.”

The A Thousand and One star went on to say she’s noticed “change happening” and “more light being shed on women” in the industry. “I think it’s because we’re busting through the doors, unapologetically us,” Taylor added. “We’re not giving anybody a choice: You will see us, and you will hear us. And if you don’t, we’re going to make you.”

In June, Taylor appeared alongside Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry’s Straw, followed by her return to the big screen in September’s One Battle After Another with Leonardo DiCaprio. Just last Tuesday (Nov. 4), Hulu debuted the first season of “All’s Fair,” which features Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and more as part of its main cast.

As she told ELLE, several of those women became part of her real-life support system when she needed it most. “To be able to call on my village, and then they all show up in a heartbeat, no hesitation, feels good. Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, Regina Hall — those women showed up for me at a time when I needed them,” Taylor said.

“Their support felt like a comforting hug that whispered, ‘Mm-hmm, it’s okay. We got you.’ To see such beautiful women who have overcome so much and kept their crowns lifted through it all, show up for me,” she continued. “It really, really meant a lot.”

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Taylor, who has managed being a mom of two while dropping her latest album, Escape Room, and even taking culinary classes. Up next, she’s set to make her directorial debut with Get Lite, starring Storm Reid.