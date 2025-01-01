Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer via Getty Images and Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer via Getty Images and Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Druski, Kai Cenat, Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was a hit. This year’s festivities had social media rocking after Druski, Kai Cenat, Shaboozey, Baron Davis and many others showed up and showed out at the Feb. 14 event, part of NBA’s All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The entertainment factor was there, although the skill level was not as present.

Stars have always been present for this game but none bigger than this year. It appears streamers and social media icons like Cenat and Druski draw in massive viewership for these types of events. Druski was documenting the exciting game online. He has a clip going viral, acting surprised that he did not win the MVP of the Celebrity Game ahead of Rome Flynn winning the award. Fans joked with him on social media for only having four points during the game.

In response, he claimed he was sick and this was his Michael Jordan “Flu Game.” While the connection is hilarious, Jordan had 38 points and led his team to a win during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, while Druski failed to put up more than two buckets.

As the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star Game start to lose their allure, the NBA is leaning on the Celebrity Game and 3-Point Contest to keep viewers at home engaged. Unfortunately, big stars are not as excited about showing up to B-level markets like Cleveland, Salt Lake City and Indianapolis — where the last three All-Star Weekend events were held — to provide entertainment as there are bigger markets in Chicago, Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles. Thankfully 2026 should be jampacked with big names because it will be making its return back to Los Angeles at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome.

DJ Cassidy, E-40, Too Short, Saweetie, En Vogue, LiAngelo Ball and Raphael Saadiq will all be performing at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. It will be interesting to see how Gelo’s “Tweaker” goes over amongst fans who are in attendance. His last live performance was during the NFL playoffs at the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game on Jan. 18.

Watch a clip of the performance below!