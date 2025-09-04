Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Pedro Vilela / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd and Playboi Carti performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Anitta performing during halftime at a Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” is adding new dates across Latin America and Europe for 2026, expanding his global reach.

Anitta will open the Latin America shows, while Playboi Carti will rejoin the trek for the European leg.

Presale and general ticket dates vary by region, starting as early as Monday (Sept. 8).

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” is far from over. On Thursday (Sept. 4), the “Blinding Lights” singer announced that the trek will head to Latin America and Europe in 2026.

His most recent leg with Playboi Carti wrapped at San Antonio’s Alamodome on Tuesday (Aug. 3) night. Now, the tour will be resuming internationally with back-to-back shows on April 20 and 21 at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguro, with Anitta filling in as a supporting act through May 1.

It’ll give Playboi Carti, who’s slated to embark on his “Antagonist Tour” later in 2025, a short but much-needed breather before reuniting with his “Timeless” collaborator on July 10, 2026, at Paris’ Stade de France. After making stops throughout Europe, they’ll bring it all home with two shows on Aug. 28 and 29 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Tickets for the Latin America leg go on presale Monday (Sept. 8) at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets going on sale on Wednesday (Sept. 10). Europe’s presale starts Tuesday (Sept. 9), followed by general tickets being made available on Friday (Sept. 12), both at noon local time.

It’s already The Weeknd’s longest time being on the road. Since launching in 2022, the run has managed to pull in around $635.5 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R&B tour to date, per Billboard.

The Weeknd closed out his famed album trilogy in February with Hurry Up Tomorrow. The 22-track effort saw him collaborate with Anitta on “São Paulo,” as well as Travis Scott, Future, Lana Del Rey and more across the album.

Following their chart-topping success on “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti joined forces again for “RATHER LIE” from the latter’s MUSIC. Both artists also share bragging rights for two of the biggest album debuts of 2025.