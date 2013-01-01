Image Image Credit Pedro Vilela / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd’s potentially final album under his iconic moniker is just days away. Ahead of Hurry Up Tomorrow, set to drop on Friday (Jan. 31), the “The Hills” singer shared a nostalgic montage featuring clips from his music videos over the years.

“It’s the way it has to be,” The Weeknd wrote alongside a photo from his “Rolling Stone” visual effort placed above another image from his current era. In the second photo, the Canadian star is seen wearing the same robe he donned during his one-night-only concert in São Paulo, Brazil.

In another tweet, nearly four minutes of footage began with the aforementioned track before segueing into excerpts from “The Zone,” “Belong To The World” from 2013’s Kissland, “Tell Your Friends” and “Call Out My Name.” About 2 ½ minutes in, fans are treated to clips of more recent material, specifically from After Hours and Dawn FM — the first two albums in The Weeknd’s latest trilogy.

Finally, the video ended with several scenes from the Grammy Award-winning musician’s “Open Hearts” immersive experience. In partnership with Apple, the project invited fans to journey through a “surreal, haunting cityscape in this electrifying sonic voyage” using the Vision Pro headset.

Originally set to drop on Jan. 24, Hurry Up Tomorrow was delayed by a week due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Though The Weeknd hasn’t shared the full tracklist yet, singles like “Dancing In The Flames,” “Timeless” with Playboi Carti and “São Paulo” featuring Anitta were debuted as pre-release offerings. Following the album, he’s set to premiere a psychological thriller of the same name starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Then, the star will embark on what could be his final tour under his moniker. “For me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered,” he told Variety earlier in the month. “I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona.”