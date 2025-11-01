Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez. Shortly after the request was granted, Lanez’s lawyer Michael Hayden admitted his client crossed the line when discussing his visual for 2022’s “CAP,” which was referenced in Megan’s petition. The video saw Lanez butchering a horse leg and making derogatory references to the Houston star. “I guess you could call it speech because he was expressing himself through art,” the legal rep said. “It’s something that he did construct, and I don’t think he’ll do something like that again.”

Later in his statement, Hayden expressed, “I think that nothing like that is going to come about. I think he wants to mind his business. She wants to mind her business.” One fan exclaimed, “Smh and people was bashing Meg when this man has TAUNTED her!! Like please. They can never make me feel sorry for him.” While someone else stated, “For the [people] who keep saying Kelsey did it, can you give any reason he wouldn’t have used that as his defense if that was true? I just need one reason that makes sense.”

Following the trial, Lanez has still been relatively present within the music space. Recently, he shared a new verse via a track with popular YouTuber and recording artist DDG. On their new song “Handling Business,” the Canadian emcee spits, “Surley my city talk about me highly, know that these bi**hes never can deny me/ The only one thing I regret on that night, is jumpin’ up outta the pool with Kylie [Jenner].” These lyrics allude to the moments right before Megan Thee Stallion was shot in July 2020. The Texas-based rapper has yet to respond to the lines in the new verse from Halle Bailey’s ex-boyfriend and baby father.

Megan Thee Stallion is seemingly looking to move past this chapter of her life. On Friday (Jan. 10), the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s protective order against Lanez was extended until Jan. 9, 2030. This request came on the heels of her alleging that Lanez has been harassing her from prison through various channels.

AP News reported that, “The petition says call logs at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi show that Lanez is coordinating attacks on Megan’s credibility, including making false claims that the gun and bullet fragments in the case are missing.”