Travis Scott is launching his next music era a lot earlier than anticipated. On Monday (Jan. 20), the Houston rapper revealed he’ll debut the long-awaited “4X4” live at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Scott is also confirmed to perform during the halftime show. Competing for the national title, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the former team entering on a three-game winning streak.

“Four-by-four, I tint my windows up, yeah/ Damn, my bro, he did it, one-and-done/Out my closet, that s**t none-of-none,” the Rodeo artist spat over the Tay Keith-produced record. Check out the teaser below and catch the national championship game on ESPN.

Despite only being a few weeks in, 2025 is poised to be another huge year for Scott. Come April, he’ll kick off a “new chapter” at Coachella, making it his first appearance at the festival since 2017. “New performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack. First of its kind. P.S. Y'all got 'til April 'cause I'm coming,” he shared on Instagram.

Though details remain under wraps, Scott’s next project will serve as the follow-up to UTOPIA. The LP topped the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive weeks after its July 2023 release, with all 19 tracks landing on the Hot 100. It also featured contributions from heavyweights like Drake, Future, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, SZA, Kid Cudi and more.

Earlier in the month, Scott escorted Jey Uso out for his much anticipated WWE “Monday Night Raw” debut. At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper could be seen walking the wrestler out while puffing on a joint. Fans were also treated to the Cactus Jack Records founder linking up with The Rock backstage.