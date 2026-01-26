Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Travis Scott makes his feature film acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming project, The Odyssey.

The rapper delivers a dramatic line in the trailer, hinting at a mythic role tied to the Trojan War.

His appearance builds on past visual work and may signal a deeper move into film.

Travis Scott has activated his acting badge. Fans spotted La Flame in a new teaser for Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming epic film, The Odyssey — and with a speaking role, no less.

The new, one-minute spot first aired on Sunday (Jan. 25) during Fox’s widely watched broadcast of the NFL’s AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. The Patriots, the team that Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs plays for, won.

The film is an adaptation of Homer’s epic, “Odyssey,” and the teaser trailer’s content is familiar to those who have read the classic work. Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus and Tom Holland’s Telemachus are silenced by the as-of-yet-unnamed character portrayed by Scott, who makes his presence known by loudly and repeatedly tapping his staff (which probably signals he’s a bard of some sort) on the ground.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as scenes of the Trojan War appear on screen. “It burning, screaming to the ground.”

Scott, whose previous acting credits have been relegated mostly to his own music videos, is part of an already star-studded cast. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the King of Ithaca struggling to return home after the Trojan War. He is joined by Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page and many more.

Devoted Scott fans will recall that the “Antidote” artist and Nolan previously collaborated on the renowned director’s 2020 film Tenet. The Houston rapper contributed “THE PLAN” to the movie’s soundtrack, and he and Nolan have clearly maintained a strong relationship ever since. “His voice became the final piece of a year-long puzzle,” the director told GQ at the time. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [that composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful and profound.”

The Odyssey is expected to hit theaters on July 17.