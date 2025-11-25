Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s been over two years since Travis Scott hit the road in support of his Utopia album. Months after its July 2023 release, La Flame started the multi-continent, multi-year “Circus Maximus World Tour.” It recently wrapped with the Houston rapper touting his journey as the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time.

While he was the solo headliner, he wasn’t exactly alone on stage. Throughout the "Antidote” rapper’s treks to stages across the globe, he was often joined by special guests. The lineup included the likes of Nav, Sheck Wes, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Babyface Ray, and Skilla Baby.

The countries visited included the UAE, Korea, South Africa, China, and Japan. The final show was in Mumbai, India, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which packed in 40,000 fans. Not bad, but his earlier stop in Delhi was reportedly the largest rap concert ever held in the country, with 125,000 in attendance.

According to Live Nation, which promoted the shows, the tour sold 2.2 million tickets and grossed over $250 million USD. After kicking off back in October 2023 with a North American run, the “Circus Maximus World Tour” would hit Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

When all was said and done, Scott hit a total of six continents. He still managed to drop a new JackBoys compilation album, JackBoys 2, in July 2025.

And there is still more being squeezed out of the Utopia project. The collaboration with Playboi Carti from the album, “FE!N,” was featured in a trailer for the gaming title Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Recently, Scott also appeared as a guest alongside Atlanta rapper Future on a single called “Tsunami” from the French record producer DJ Snake’s latest album, Nomad.

We’re not sure how Travis Scott will top this run, but he’ll certainly try.