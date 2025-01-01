Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott has the WWE in a chokehold right now. On night two of WrestleMania 41, the Houston rapper popped out during the Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

About halfway through Sunday’s (April 20) bout, Scott walked out to “FE!N” with the championship belt draped over his shoulder. Moments later, just as Rhodes was closing in on the win, the “4X4” hitmaker pulled the referee out of the ring, followed by the two giving fans their much-anticipated face-off following March’s match with The Rock.

Except, unlike their first encounter when Scott famously "slapped the s**t out of Cody," Rhodes managed to slam the rapper on the mat. “I get those goosebumps every time!” the sports announcer hilariously commented. Cena quickly seized the moment to hit the former Undisputed WWE Champion with a low blow before knocking him upside the head with the title belt.

Afterward, Scott joined him in celebrating the victory. Check it out below.

Travis Scott Keeps Popping Up In WWE, Maybe A Little Too Much

WrestleMania 41 was the third time WWE fans saw Scott step into the ring in 2025. Back in January, he escorted Jey Uso down from the Intuit Dome’s upper decks for “Monday Night Raw.” Then, at Elimination Chamber in March, Scott reportedly left Rhodes with a busted eardrum and a nasty black eye.

“We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way,” The Rock said in a post-match conference at the Elimination Chamber. “They want to come in [and] have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight.”

