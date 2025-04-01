Image Image Credit Penske Media / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla is known as one of the fastest-rising international stars in music. On Saturday (Jan. 4), the South African pop star clapped back at a fan who responded negatively to her most recent photos on the app formerly known as Twitter.

In her initial post, she shared beach pictures with the caption, “Lookin like a tourist in my country,” to which a user responded, “Tyla why don't you just walk naked in public, seems like you hate clothes.” She replied, “You want me to wear a onesie on the beach? Stfu.” The fan came back after saying sorry but users on social media quickly dogpiled against the naysayer, questioning why he would give her a hard time because she wore a bikini with a cover up on the beach.

Tyla has been viral since her inception into the music industry. After her success with “Water” on social media, her presence and influence skyrocketed, breaking the “one-hit wonder” speculations online. Her debut album Tyla boasted multiple successful songs including “Jump,” “PUSH 2 START” and “Truth or Dare.” She has worked with artists such as Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Travis Scott, Becky G and more.

In a September interview with ELLE Magazine, she explained, “Initially, I used to care. Recently I’ve just been feeling [like], ‘They’re gonna say what they wanna say, and it doesn’t even matter because I know it’s not that,’” when addressing her feelings towards critics.

Later in the interview, expounding on her rapid career growth, she stated, “I’m very involved in everything that I do: my sound, my image, what I wear, what I look like. It does matter, and it does matter that it goes with how I’m feeling, and it ties in with the music. Because at the end of the day, I’m an artist. I model, but it’s on the side.”