Tyler, The Creator called A$AP Rocky his "work husband" in a playful birthday tribute on Instagram.

Their bond has sparked viral moments, from FaceTime grillz to onstage antics.

A history of collaborations like "Potato Salad" and "Who Dat Boy" shows their creative chemistry.

It’s A$AP Rocky’s birthday! On Friday (Oct. 3), the Harlem rapper and father of three turned 37. Along with fans and his growing family, one of his closest friends and collaborators — Tyler, The Creator — joined in on the celebration.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Tyler first congratulated Ayo Edebiri on joining the 30 club. “[Ayo Edebiri], you think you grown now?” he wrote over a selfie of them flipping off the camera. “Welcome to the threes. It only gets better, don’t let them lie to you,” the rapper added alongside a photo of the actress on set for his “Darling, I” video.

Then, in a separate post, Tyler paid tribute to his “Potato Salad” collaborator. “And to my work husband. Love you, bro! [A$AP Rocky],” he penned with a few cake emojis. The accompanying story included a FaceTime screenshot of the two showing off their gold grillz.

Tyler and Rocky have maintained quite an interesting relationship over the years. Fans have seen the “L$D” rapper drop ad-libs on “What The F**k Right Now,” the two trade bars on the “Who Dat Boy,” and plenty more. At one point, they even had plans to form a rap duo called Don’t Tap The Glass, the same title Tyler later used for his ninth studio album.

“[It] was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko, but it never got used. So, I thought it would be sick,” Tyler shared with “Ebro in the Morning” in July. “Like, ‘Let’s just be called Don’t Tap The Glass. That’s hard.’ You know when you [are] at the zoo or whatever and [they’re like], ‘No, don’t f**k with the gorilla.’ I thought that would be super cool.”

Then, in August, Rocky trolled Tyler at Lollapalooza, where the CHROMAKOPIA creator had performed just a few days before. "Shout out to my brother Tyler — he's still a b**ch, you know?" the A$AP Mob frontman humorously told the crowd. "He was on here the other day. F**k you, Tyler!"