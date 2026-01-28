Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler The Creator attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Marty Supreme" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator used a Paid in Full scene to protest ICE’s actions.

His Instagram Story also seemingly criticized Donald Trump and his supporters.

The post arrives amid heightened tensions and frustration over the recent death of Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

Tyler, The Creator is speaking out against ICE once again. On the night of Tuesday (Jan. 27), the “See You Again” rapper shared a clip from 2002’s Paid in Full, in which Mekhi Phifer’s character, Mitch, tells his brother, “F**k Ice,” referring to the character played by Ron Cephas Jones.

“Let me tell you something, little man. F**k Ice. Don’t be listening to Ice. You hear what I’m sayin’? Look at me, man,” Mitch said in the scene. “Ice ain’t no real man.” Connecting the dots, Tyler used the clip to take yet another blow at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That became even more apparent in the caption the Grammy-winning rapper paired with the Instagram Story. “Again. And anyone that voted for that man,” he wrote, likely referring to Donald Trump.

Some fans may remember Tyler used the same Paid in Full excerpt last June during the Los Angeles protests that followed President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to the city. “F**K ICE,” he wrote at the time.

The GOLF WANG founder’s more recent post came amid renewed outrage over the death of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, who was shot and killed on Saturday (Jan. 24). As REVOLT noted, it marked the second time a Minneapolis resident was fatally shot by a federal agent this month.

Politics aside, Sunday (Feb. 1) is expected to be a huge night for Tyler, who’s nominated for multiple awards at the 2026 Grammys. CHROMAKOPIA is up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Album Cover, while its singles “Darling, I” and “Sticky” are nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, respectively.

Outside of that project, DON’T TAP THE GLASS is also in the running for Best Alternative Music Album. He’ll of course be facing stiff competition from heavy hitters like Clipse and Kendrick Lamar in several of those aforementioned categories.