Key Takeaways:

Tyler, The Creator’s “Darling, I” music video showcases his signature blend of surrealism and creativity.

The clip includes standout cameos from Nia Long, Willow Smith, Ayo Edebiri, and Teezo Touchdown.

The release is taken from CHROMAKOPIA, which has since been followed up by DON’T TAP THE GLASS.

On Tuesday (Aug. 19), Tyler, the Creator released a music video for “Darling, I,” one of the standout tracks from CHROMAKOPIA. The self-directed offering showed the Odd Future alum in a variety of whimsical settings and locations (including a literal beating heart that might alarm the squeamish). Viewers were also treated to a slew of high-profile cameos from the likes of Nia Long, Willow Smith, Lauren London, Lionel Boyce, Ayo Edebiri and Teezo Touchdown, the song’s guest feature.

“Darling, I” follows a series of clips rolled out for cuts like “Thought I Was Dead,” “St. Chroma” and “Noid,” the last of which also boasted an Edebiri appearance. The new release kept those elements intact, including the mask and uniform that dominated much of Tyler's CHROMAKOPIA promotional campaign.

The timing of the visual is notable, as Tyler is currently balancing material from two different projects. Back in July, he surprise-released DON’T TAP THE GLASS, which has been supported by recent visuals for “STOP PLAYING WITH ME and “Sugar On My Tongue.” Despite the newer body of work being announced only days before it became available, fans pushed it to the top of the Billboard 200, making it Tyler’s fourth consecutive No. 1 album on the chart. Even with the new tunes, his ongoing tour — which sees Lil Yachty and Paris Texas as supporting acts — remains centered on the 2024 LP.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Tyler discussed the shift between the two projects. He described CHROMAKOPIA as a record that explored personal themes, including his relationship with his family and experiences of near-fatherhood, while DON’T TAP THE GLASS was conceived as a lighter and more playful follow-up. “After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again,” he explained. “I just want to be fun and say outrageous s**t and just talk big fly s**t. That was the main 100 percent goal.”