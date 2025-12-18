Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler The Creator attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, The Creator filmed scenes for Marty Supreme after releasing CHROMAKOPIA.

The short film marks his first acting role, playing a taxi driver named Wally.

Despite exhaustion and illness, Tyler pushed through filming for the love of the craft.

Tyler, The Creator shot his scenes in Marty Supreme just days after dropping his Grammy-nominated album CHROMAKOPIA. On Wednesday (Dec. 17), during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the “Sugar on My Tongue” artist and director Josh Safdie reflected on working together.

“We filming and CHROMAKOPIA’s been out for five days,” Tyler said, before Safdie clarified it was “less than that.” The rapper added, “It came out, I had the Brooklyn show right after, and we shot the day before.”

“It’s a scene where I’m in the car, and I tell Timmy something. I’m not joking, it’s maybe 4:50 [a.m.] when we’re shooting that shot,” Tyler remembered. “Album just came out, been f**king back and forth doing these shows [in] Atlanta, LA, blah blah blah. Come here, in this s**t, acting. I ain’t got no sleep, nothing, but whatever. It’s for the love of this f**king game.”

He continued, “I’m so used to the warm weather back home that coming here and we shooting upstate and stuff, I got sick, like, from just the instant cold weather. So, I’m whooped, bro. And I think my hotel had mold, like, not joking.”

Believe it or not, Marty Supreme is Tyler’s feature film debut. He’ll appear as Wally, a taxi driver and friend to Marty Mauser, when the movie reaches theaters on Christmas (Dec. 25). The cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Odessa A’zion, among others.

To celebrate the release, GOLF WANG is rolling out a special collection tied to the film. Fans can pick up jackets, shirts, and more Marty Supreme-inspired pieces on Friday (Dec. 19) at 8 p.m. PT via the brand’s website and flagship locations.

Going into 2026, Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA and several songs from the project are nominated across multiple Grammy categories, along with DON’T TAP THE GLASS, which is competing for Best Alternative Music Album.