Key Takeaways

The album’s 112-spot leap to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 highlights the power of fan engagement and strategic re-releases.

The re-release included boxed sets and the bonus track “Mother,” which also hit streaming.

Tyler, The Creator reflected on the album’s journey in a lengthy Instagram post.

Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA fared well on the charts when it was first released, and thanks to the album’s anniversary edition, it climbed right back into the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

On Sunday (Nov. 9), the publication revealed that the LP surged all the way up to No. 5 from No. 117. The project’s CHROMAKOPIA+ version earned 51,000 album-equivalent units, with a notable 41,000 of those coming from pure sales. Tyler commemorated its first anniversary milestone with several special editions, including a CD, a vinyl and two collectible boxed sets.

Fans who snagged one of the boxed sets received either a keychain figurine or a toy statue, along with the bonus song “Mother,” which made its way to streaming services in October.

“‘Mother’ was the first song I made for this project that year. [I’m] still not sure why I took it off [at the] last minute. It's pretty much the grounding piece of the album,” Tyler said of the LP’s newest addition on Instagram.

“I laugh to myself a lot because this album ended up taking me places the others didn't. Fifteen years in; biggest it's ever been,” he later explained. “I'm in awe of the success, and what a beautiful tour! Love to the whole team! Lil Yachty [and] Paris Texas, thank y'all for coming along. Thank you to everyone who came to see it.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, CHROMAKOPIA debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November 2024 with 299,500 album-equivalent units. Now, the project — along with two of its tracks — will be competing at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

CHROMAKOPIA is up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and the newly introduced Best Album Cover category. In addition, “Sticky,” which featured Sexyy Red, GloRilla and Lil Wayne, received a nomination for Best Rap Song, while the Teezo Touchdown-assisted “Darling, I” is in the running for Best Rap Performance.