Key Takeaways:

Tyler, The Creator dropped “SAG HARBOR” on Christmas Day, closing out a massive 2025 with a surprise freestyle and music video.

The track includes lyrical nods to his latest album's success and tour dominance.

The release builds on Tyler’s current Grammy momentum.

As if releasing an album and finishing one of the highest-grossing rap tours of the year wan’t enough, Tyler, The Creator surprised fans with new music over the holidays. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), he quietly shared “SAG HARBOR” and an accompanying music video.

“Son got his fourth No. 1 in a row, I'm a champion / Don't tap the glassy, rather tap the pedal on the chassi’,” Tyler dished out, referencing DON’T TAP THE GLASS topping the Billboard 200 chart in July.

After name-dropping blink-182’s Travis Barker, Clipse’s “Grindin’” and Nino Brown — Wesley Snipes’ character in New Jack City — Tyler used the final verse to brag a little bit. “F**k who y'all calling the best, I seen their ticket sales, give it a rest / They got y'all craniums hexed, I'm on the road to doin' stadiums next,” he rapped. “But y'all keep counting me out, like, what's the cheat code?”

Take a look at the “SAG HARBOR” visual below, which mostly sees Tyler pacing around a Ferrari F40 and getting his feet wet at the beach.

As noted earlier, 2025 has been a massive year for Tyler. Along with everything he’s accomplished on the music side, the GOLF WANG founder made his feature film debut in Marty Supreme on Thursday. Interestingly enough, he shot his scenes for the movie just days after CHROMAKOPIA came out.

“It came out, and I had the Brooklyn show right after, and we shot the day before,” Tyler told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden last week. “Album just came out, been f**king back and forth doing these shows [in] Atlanta, LA, blah blah blah … I ain’t got no sleep, nothing, but whatever. It’s for the love of this f**king game.”

In February 2026, CHROMAKOPIA will compete for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Album Cover at the Grammy Awards. The LP’s “Darling, I” and “Sticky” are also nominated, along with DON’T TAP THE GLASS, which is in the running for Best Alternative Album.