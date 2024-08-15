Image Image Credit Swan Gallet / WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Oct. 26), Tyler, The Creator dropped “THOUGHT I WAS DEAD,” the third pre-release offering from his forthcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA, which officially debuts on Monday (Oct. 28) at 6 a.m. ET.

Much like the Ayo Edebiri-starring “NOID” and “ST. CHROMA,” the new track arrived alongside another monochromatic visual. For the nearly two-minute effort, a masked Tyler is seen parading on top of an aircraft while men in suits stand guard.

“White boys mockin' this s**t, and y'all mad at me? Y'all can suck my d**k/ Pull up old tweets, pull up old t-shirts, all that; I moonwalk over that b**ch,” the Golf Wang founder rapped in the song’s lone verse. The aforementioned lines seemingly referenced his previous comments on “Mavericks with Mav Carter” about an unnamed “white kid” mocking the likes of Future and Gucci Mane.

Elsewhere in the self-product record, Tyler spat, “I don't ‘Haha, kee-kee’ with these n**gas/ Loiter Squad, baby, I don't be with these n**gas/ Same boys with me since way back, back then.” Watch the music video below.

CHROMAKOPIA will mark Tyler’s eighth studio album, and so far, Daniel Caesar is the only confirmed feature. It was written, produced and arranged by the artist himself.

In promotion of the project, the “See You Again” creator will embark on his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” with supporting acts Paris Texas and Lil Yachty. The voyage will kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2025 before making its way to Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte, among other cities.

With general ticket sales slated to begin on Nov. 1, fans will also get a chance to see Tyler in the U.K. and Europe, as well as Australia. There’s still no word on whether he’ll take on South America or Asia.