Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA is dropping on Oct. 28. Today (Oct. 21), a week before the album, he unveiled the album’s second pre-release offering, “NOID.”

Picking up cues from last week’s “ST. CHROMA,” the song’s accompanying monochromatic visual opened with the rapper pushing through a crowd while wearing a mask. At one point, Emmy Award-winning actress Ayo Edebiri runs up to him with her phone and could later be seen holding a gun.

“I can't even buy a home in private / Home invaders got my brothers dyin' / Notice every car that's drivin' by / I think my neighbors want me dead / I got a cannon underneath the bed,” Tyler rapped. “Triple checkin' if I lock the door / I know every creak that's in the floor / Motherf**ker, I'm paranoid.” See the full clip below.

CHROMAKOPIA will arrive three weeks before the IGOR creator’s appearance at 2024’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The annual festival will also see artists like Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Denzel Curry, Doechii, Tommy Richman, ScHoolboy Q and more take the stage from Nov. 16 to 17 for its 10th anniversary.

Similar to 2023, Camp Flog Gnaw will take place at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium. Producers like Mustard and The Alchemist are getting their own sets, and there is also expected to be a tribute to the late MF DOOM.

Tyler hasn’t released an LP since 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which won Best Rap Album at the 64th Grammy Awards. The 16-track offering contained “WUSYANAME” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “JUGGERNAUT” and “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE,” among others. Other collaborations included Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Brent Faiyaz, 42 Dugg, Pharrell Williams and several others.

The project’s artwork was designed by Gregory Ferrand, who told Complex, “I think what [Tyler] was going toward was more like the early 1960s maybe, but it’s not far from where I place my paintings aesthetically. I really mean it when I say that he came to me with this very rough sketch, but it nailed exactly what he was looking for.”