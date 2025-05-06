Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét is going on the road, just maybe not for what you’d expect. On Wednesday (June 4), the “On My Mama” singer announced a small signing and meet-and-greet tour for her upcoming children’s book, “Everywhere You Are.”

“In support of this book, I will be doing a really special, very, very small book tour,” she shared via Instagram. The five-stop run will take place in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles between June 24 and June 29. She added, “It’s really a chance for us to get to see each other again, take photos, mingle and each ticket sold comes with a signed copy.”

“It’s near and dear to my heart,” Monét said about the project. “The goal is to combat separation anxiety in children and parent guilt, people balancing work and family life.”

According to its synopsis, the melodic picture book follows “a gentle moon [who] comforts a young star as night ends and they separate.” The book, illustrated by Alea Marley, will be available starting June 24 through Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and several other major retailers.

“Everywhere You Are” was first announced in October 2024 as a tribute to hard-working parents who want to reassure their kids that love doesn’t disappear with distance. “Even when a loved one isn’t right next to us, the love you have for each other still carries so much presence!” the songstress captioned the announcement.

Music-wise, Monét graced fans with both the deluxe and holiday editions of JAGUAR II last year. The expanded version of her Grammy Award-winning album came with the Usher-assisted “SOS (Sex on Sight),” as well as guest appearances from Bryson Tiller and Thundercat. As for 2025, she lent her vocals to Davido’s “Offa Me” in April.

That same month, the singer took her daughter, Hazel, to catch Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter Tour." As Monét wrote at the time, “I can tell she really enjoyed seeing everyone else dressed in the same theme once we arrived. She was excited!”