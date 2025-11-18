Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét at the Nickelodeon 2025 Kids' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét — or should we say Chef Monét — is “halfway through” culinary school. On Monday (Nov. 17), the “On My Mama” singer shared a long-overdue life update along with the announcement of her new series, “Saucy Sundays.”

“Some of you might be wondering why I’m in a chef uniform — and I’ll tell you why: I started culinary school. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Monét said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

She went on to explain that being a chef has “been a lifelong dream” of hers. “I’ve been super passionate about recipes that you can pass down from generation to generation and how food makes people feel when they’re communing together,” the Grammy-winning singer added.

“So, please join me on this journey for culinary,” Monét continued, noting that she’s open to suggestions, critiques, and recipe ideas. “I’m excited to learn with you guys.” Through her new Instagram account, @itschefmonet, she’ll share weekly recipes as part of “Saucy Sundays.”

“I’m a huge fan of sauce and how you sauce up a meal. It can make or break the flavor of the food,” she said in regard to the series. For anyone wondering what this means for her music career, Monét reassured fans that she’s still in the studio “cooking” up her next album.

Although there’s no official release date yet, Monét told Ciara on Wednesday (Nov. 12) that she’s “trying to make a Thriller next,” referring to Michael Jackson’s follow-up to Off the Wall. “I just really want the best vocals,” she explained. “My creative process for my album has changed a little bit.”

After dropping JAGUAR II in 2023, Monét followed up with the deluxe edition a little more than a year later, followed by the Usher-assisted “SOS (Sex on Sight).” She also branched outside of music with her first children’s book, “Everywhere You Are,” which arrived this past June.