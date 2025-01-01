Image Image Credit Shoja Lak / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yeat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Yeat has teamed up with Taco Bell to let fans create custom menu items through the Fan Style campaign.

The “YeatWrap” is a remix of the Crunchwrap Supreme with steak, no tomatoes, and jalapeño sauce.

The campaign’s viral rollout, including Yeat’s appearance behind the counter, has sparked buzz across TikTok and Reddit.

Yeat is getting in on Taco Bell’s new Fan Style experience. On Tuesday (July 22), the “If We Being Rëal” rapper shared that he’s partnering with the fast-food giant to give his followers a shot at adding their own creation to the official menu.

“Spoke to my family at Taco Bell,” Yeat said on his Instagram Stories. “I’ma give y’all a chance to make your own item… It might just end up on the full menu.” He also promised to taste-test the best submissions.

In their own post, Taco Bell showed the rapper standing in front of what looked like a dozen branded takeout bags. Another picture introduced “The YeatWrap,” a twist on the classic Crunchwrap Supreme featuring steak instead of beef, no tomatoes, and a creamy jalapeño sauce.

Elsewhere in the carousel, Yeat himself stepped behind the Taco Bell counter. Take a look at the full rollout below.

“Our fans know every inch of the Taco Bell menu, so it only makes sense that they help dream up what belongs on it next,” Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery said in a press release about the Fan Style experience. According to him, the initiative is about “giving them the power to show off their creativity and pride in their go-to orders.”

“This isn’t just customization,” Montgomery added. “It’s about creating something that’s perfectly theirs, and maybe even inspiring someone else’s new favorite. It’s the ultimate fan-first move — and it just might land their creation on menus nationwide."

Taco Bell has teamed up with numerous celebrities over the years, including Lil Nas X and Doja Cat. Last year, the Planet Her artist starred in a commercial leading up to Super Bowl LIX.