Yeat is forever grateful for Drake. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the “Talk” rapper spoke with Complex about how their relationship — and eventual collaborations — changed everything for him.

“It definitely changed things, because it showed that I wasn't just this small underground thing anymore,” he said of the viral photo they took together in 2021. “I was getting recognition from one of the biggest artists in the world, if not the biggest. It changed things for everybody — for my fans and for outsiders.”

Four years later, the artists have no shortage of songs. They first gave us “IDGAF” from 2023’s For All The Dogs, then followed it up with “As We Speak” the next year. The California native also joined Drake during the Toronto native’s third Iceman livestream for his forthcoming solo album last month, where they previewed and later dropped the Julia Wolf–assisted “DOG HOUSE.”

Coming off that monster of a collaboration, Yeat emphasized that Drake is “really good at making really good music.” He explained, “He has unlimited hits. He can really just sit there and do it over and over again. Being around him, it makes sense why he's in the position he is. It's great to witness.”

Drake’s musical talent obviously shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Canadian rapper already has over a dozen No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and more than 360 entries on the chart alone. Naturally, Yeat has learned a thing or two from the Canadian star, like how to “operate at a higher level” and “take things to the next level.”

“I didn't think there was ever a cap to how big I'm going to get because of how creative I am, and how far I'm down to push the boundaries, but seeing it firsthand and being around The Boy, it was good insight,” Yeat told the publication. “And that's my brother. It was good to see how shit works at that level and at that capacity.”

While, Drake’s Iceman is slated to drop sometime in 2025 — at least according to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel — Yeat is also gearing up for another album. He confirmed A DANGEROUS LYFE is officially in the works.