Key Takeaways:

YFN Lucci recently sat down for Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast.

The rapper leaned into adult humor when Newton asked what his prison calls would sound like.

The conversation explored YFN Lucci and Young Thug’s reconciliation and recent collaborations.

YFN Lucci is back on the scene after a four-year stretch behind bars. During a recent interview on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast series, he was asked what the public would hear if his phone calls from prison ever leaked. Rather than going with rap-industry dirt or gang talk, YFN Lucci opted for full-on adult comedy.

“Man, you might hear some moaning and s**t … a lil phone sex,” he said, sparking laughter from everyone in the room. He went on to reenact one of his imaginary calls: “‘Bae, we f**king tonight?’ ‘I’m gon’ talk to y’all n**gas later, man. Me and my girl finna f**k. Y’all go to sleep, man.’”

The exchange presumably came up in part because the rap world is still reeling from Young Thug’s leaked calls. Over the past several weeks, dozens of recorded jail-phone and a few interrogation clips have surfaced online that touch on loyalty, snitching, business practices and peer criticisms. Thugger has since shared apologies to those he mentioned, both via X and through his UY SCUTI standout “Miss My Dogs.”

On a more serious note, YFN Lucci was released back in January after pleading guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was initially hit with a 20-year sentence — 10 years in jail and 10 years on probation. Since then, he’s liberated his latest album, ALREADY LEGEND., and patched up relations with Young Thug. Following their highly publicized feud, the two joined forces by collaborating on each other’s projects.

“We [have] been through a lot. Everybody lost people … But most [importantly], we lost our time,” YFN Lucci explained in a September interview with FlyGuyDC regarding the Atlanta union. “Coming home, it’s like, ‘Damn, what the hell can a n**ga do to grow? [Are] we gonna keep doing that s**t and end up back in jail, or one of our homies dead, or one of us dead? Or [are] we gonna fix this s**t and make this s**t look good for the A?”