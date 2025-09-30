Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug says Drake was absent from UY SCUTI because the Toronto artist was busy touring in Europe.

He hinted that a new collaboration between them is already in the works.

Young Thug confirmed that all expected features made the final album cut.

Young Thug’s UY SCUTI arrived last Friday (Sept. 26) with a little bit of everything. On the project, he reunited with several longtime collaborators, featured his longtime partner and even tapped a few of rap’s leading ladies. One person noticeably missing from the album, though, is Drake.

On Monday (Sept. 29), during the “It’s Up There Podcast,” Young Thug explained why a collaboration with the Toronto native didn’t happen. “I couldn’t get the Drake feature ‘cause he’s on tour. He’s busy. He’s running around, he’s doing a lot of s**t,” he explained. Notably, Drizzy has been on his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Tour” since July and is also gearing up for the rollout of his next solo album, Iceman.

Although Thugger didn’t put a timeline on when he and Drake might team up again, he did reassure fans that something is coming. “We gon’ make up for them not hearing us collab on this album,” the Atlanta rapper said. “Me and brother got some s**t in store for sure.”

As history has proven, anytime Drizzy and Young Thug get on a track together, magic happens. They have given fans earlier hits like “Sacrifices” and “Ice Melts” from 2017’s More Life, followed by “Way 2 Sexy,” “Oh U Went” and the Gunna-assisted “Solid” in the years after.

Circling back to UY SCUTI, Young Thug shut down rumors that the album, which was initially assumed to drop on Sept. 19, was delayed because artists pulled their features. “Don’t believe the hype,” he told “It’s Up There Podcast” host Looney. “Who y’all thought wasn’t gon’ be on the album? They [are] on the album.”

To many people’s surprise, Lil Baby and Future — two artists Thugger mentioned during his leaked jail calls — ended up on the final cut. On “Miss My Dogs,” he suggested Wham wasn’t picking up his calls, yet the My Turn artist appears on the LP’s “Pardon My Back.”