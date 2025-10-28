Image Image Credit David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Mariah the Scientist performs onstage at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival held at Central Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist appear to still be going strong. On Monday (Oct. 27) night, the rapper celebrated the “Burning Blue” singer turning 28 with a sweet — and somewhat surprising — birthday post.

“Happy [birthday], baby mama. Me [love you],” Young Thug wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Mariah sitting in a car. The “Walked In” collaborators haven’t previously announced that they’re expecting, so the post immediately sent the internet into detective mode.

“She better not be pregnant by you,” one reply with over 9,000 likes read. “I rebuke that for my good sis,” another user said. As expected, some people weren’t thrilled with Thugger’s choice of words. “My sister couldn’t be a wife???” someone questioned, while another person humorously asked, “This was the caption for this queen's birthday?!” See the post below.

Last month, Young Thug revealed that he and Mariah had split during Adin Ross’ Kick stream. “I got broke up with,” he said. “I still got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend.” However, their breakup may have been short-lived, considering they were spotted together at Ty Dolla $ign’s TYCOON album release party just weeks later.

Many fans speculated that the couple’s rocky patch stemmed from Young Thug’s leaked jail calls — one of which included audio of him allegedly talking about having sex with a correctional officer while incarcerated.

“Everything that just happened these last two or three weeks, me and her already knew,” the “Digits” hitmaker said during “The Pivot” podcast. “We already done talked about it. I already done got cussed out about it, broke up with, got back together, moved on — all this s**t happened when I was in jail.”

“She was told all these things by me when I was in jail, but she ain’t never heard it,” Thugger continued, describing the “sadness” Mariah felt after hearing those conversations resurface online. Continue scrolling to see the clip.