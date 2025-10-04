Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Deege’s animation reimagines Young Thug’s “Perspektives With Bank” interview in cartoon form.

The animation captures viral quotes, including Thug discussing Gunna and why he hadn't released any music.

Thug also discusses leaked jail calls, YSL plea deals, and his mindset after release.

Since his release after the YSL RICO case, there’s been no shortage of questions surrounding Young Thug, especially following his leaked jail calls in August. The Atlanta rapper confronted many of them during what might be his most hilarious interview so far on “Perspektives With Bank.”

Now, thanks to Deege, fans can relive some of the best moments in cartoon form. In a clip shared Thursday (Oct. 2), the animator reimagined Thug’s funniest lines, from him claiming Gunna never sent him money while he was behind bars to his reason for not releasing music at the time.

“When you got out of jail, you didn’t help Slime at all,” the UY SCUTI artist said, recalling how 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Drake, and more sent him money. In Deege’s animation, he hilariously and tearfully added, “Gunna didn’t send no bankroll to Thug.”

Speaking of his “Hot” collaborator, Thugger said, “N**ga, I created you, n**ga,” before a God-like figure placed his hands on the rapper’s shoulders. He then corrected himself: “Well, God created you, but I helped.”

Elsewhere in the animation, Thug asked, “How the hell can you go against the grain?” to which Deege humorously transformed him into an actual loaf of bread. Keep scrolling to check it out.

In Thug’s original, nearly three-hour sit-down with Big Bank, he covered a lot of ground. The YSL Records founder addressed the elephant in the room — the leaked phone calls from his time behind bars — as well as his relationship with Gunna, Unfoonk and Lil Duke’s plea deals, and more. Watch the full interview below.

On Friday (Oct. 3), the deluxe edition of UY SCUTI arrived on streaming services. It introduced seven extra tracks, including a collaboration with the late Lil Keed. “I’ma put out a lot of old songs that the people always wanted, like s**t that I already had leaked,” Thugger told Adin Ross ahead of the release.