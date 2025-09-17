Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Having Cardi B and Young Thug drop on the same day may have been too good to be true. On Wednesday (Sept. 17) morning, the “Digits” rapper seemingly suggested that UY SCUTI will no longer be coming out on Friday (Sept. 19).

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Thugger shared footage of Southside putting finishing touches on the project with the caption, “Next Friday.” It’s a bit of a letdown if true, especially since he only gave fans a week’s notice of the release of “Miss My Dogs” last Friday (Sept. 12).

In the clip itself, Young Thug previewed a track tentatively titled “Dope.” Produced by Taurus, the record was first teased back in May. “Everything about me dope / Everything about mе goated / Two C's all on her pantiеs / A rich n**ga, I can't explain it,” he rapped. “A whole lot of M's I manage / I take me a piss in Atlantic / I took me a piss in the Pacific.”

Everything We Know About ‘UY SCUTI’ So Far

UY SCUTI has been a long time coming. It will serve as Young Thug’s first album since coming home from prison in October 2024. Metro Boomin confirmed back in January that he was “working” on the project, while Wheezy and Southside — the latter of whom produced “Money On Money” — are also expected to contribute to the body of work.

Speaking of “Money On Money,” the record dropped in April. The accompanying music video saw him and Future paying homage to Ye and JAY-Z’s “Otis” visuals. As for the title, UY SCUTI takes its name from one of the largest stars known to exist in the universe.

“I just feel big. I feel like I’m one of the biggest stars,” Thugger told GQ. “I did a lot: founding this culture and the new rap game that’s happening right now. I just feel like I’m out of this world.”