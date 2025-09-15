Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at SiriusXM Studios, Young Thug arrives at a "PUNK" release party, and Brent Faiyaz performs during 2023 One Music Festival Day 2 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, finally arrives this Friday (Sept. 19).

Young Thug will make a major return with UY SCUTI, his first post-prison album release.

Brent Faiyaz, Hunxho and RAYE add depth to this week’s diverse drop schedule.

Rap and R&B fans are about to eat good come Friday (Sept. 19). Two of the biggest rappers in the game, Cardi B and Young Thug, will both be dropping their albums on the very same day. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has been teasing her sophomore project for years, officially announcing it back in June. Thugger, on the other hand, gave us just one week’s notice last Friday (Sept. 12).

Also arriving this week is music from Brent Faiyaz, who’ll deliver ICON, his much-anticipated follow-up to WASTELAND. Then there’s Hunxho, who’s gifting fans 16 tracks worth of goodies with For Her 2. Without further ado, here are the New Music Friday releases that need to be on your radar.

Cardi B - AM I THE DRAMA?

We’ve waited seven long years for this very moment. Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? will house with “Imaginary Playerz,” “Outside” and — controversially — her years-old singles “Up” and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. That, plus “Bodega Baddie” and the record she teased at August’s WWE SummerSlam.

She’s pulled out all the stops to promote the record, from unveiling at least six alternate covers to announcing her own meet-and-greet tour. If there’s any album destined to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week, it’s AM I THE DRAMA?

Hunxho - For Her 2

Hunxho gifted the ladies For Her last year, and this Friday, he’ll deliver its much-anticipated sequel. In the meantime, check out the project’s lead (and so far only) single, “Intimate Relationships” below.

Young Thug - UY SCUTI

It’s been a long and bumpy road for Young Thug, who came home from prison in October 2024. Since regaining his freedom, he’s seemingly gone from being on top of the world to rock bottom again after leaked calls from his incarceration surfaced online. Now, though, he’s ready to let the music speak with UY SCUTI, which so far has just one confirmed single: “Money On Money” featuring Future.

He officially announced the project last Friday (Sept. 12) alongside “Man I Miss My Dogs,” a seven-minute apology track. Whether the song makes the final cut — or we get more music in the same vein — we’ll know soon enough.

Brent Faiyaz - ICON

Dropping an album is definitely one way to celebrate your birthday. Brent Faiyaz’s ICON will be his third studio LP, with tracks like “peter pan.” and “tony soprano.” already rolled out ahead of its release. If we’re lucky, we may get a Doechii collaboration, which would make it all the more exciting.

RAYE - “Where Is My Husband?”

RAYE is posing a question many of us have probably asked at some point: “Where Is My Husband?” As she sang in the song’s snippet, “Where the hell is my husband? / What is taking him so long to find me? ” The single is set to arrive this Friday after she first teased it during her Glastonbury 2025 set.